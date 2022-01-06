Chittoor police nab 2 in liquor smuggling case

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor police on Wednesday arrested two persons and seized Rs 5 lakh worth Non-Duty paid liquor. The arrested were identified as A Shoban Babu(49) and S Naresh (27). Disclosing the case details to media persons, Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said II town Circle Inspector P Yugandhar and his team, acting on a tip-off, conducted raids at Tenebanda area in Chittoor city in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The police spotted a group of eight people unloading interstate liquor brought from Karnataka, from a vehicle, and tried to surround them. Before the police could nab them, six suspects managed to escape. However, the police arrested two smugglers and seized as many as 2,400 interstate liquor bottles, an auto, a care and bike used to smuggle the liquor.