STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor police nab 2 in liquor smuggling case

However, the police arrested two smugglers and seized as many as 2,400 interstate liquor bottles, an auto, a care and bike used to smuggle the liquor.

Published: 06th January 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor police on Wednesday arrested two persons and seized Rs 5 lakh worth Non-Duty paid liquor. The arrested were identified as A Shoban Babu(49) and S Naresh (27). Disclosing the case details to media persons, Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said II town Circle Inspector P Yugandhar and his team, acting on a tip-off, conducted raids at Tenebanda area in Chittoor city in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The police spotted a group of eight people unloading interstate liquor brought from Karnataka, from a vehicle, and tried to surround them. Before the police could nab them, six suspects managed to escape. However, the police arrested two smugglers and seized as many as 2,400 interstate liquor bottles, an auto, a care and bike used to smuggle the liquor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chittoor police Non duty paid liquor
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp