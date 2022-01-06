Clarity on Andhra Pradesh PRC may emerge soon: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said clarity on the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) issue is likely on Thursday. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he hinted at the possibility of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holding a meeting with leaders of the AP JAC and the JAC Amaravati on Thursday to resolve the stand-off between the government and JACs over fitment.

Jagan held talks with Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and officials of the Finance Department on Wednesday and took stock of the PRC issue. Jagan is said to have been apprised of the fitment burden on the state exchequer if it is more than 14.29% as recommended by the committee of officials.

It is learnt that leaders of the JACs have been asked to be available for a likely meeting with the Chief Minister on the PRC issue on Thursday. Meanwhile, leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati are likely to meet on Thursday morning to discuss issues to be taken up with the Chief Minister.