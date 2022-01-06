STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cleansing of Tirumala temple on January 11

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has speeded up repair works of the ghat road, which was damaged due to heavy rains last year.

Published: 06th January 2022 09:23 AM

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 13, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organise the traditional temple cleansing ritual Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam on January 11. Uttara Dwara Darshanam will be allowed at Srivari temple from January 13 to 22 to mark Vaikunta Ekadasi. 

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam is held at Sri Venkateswara temple four times a year. The cleansing ritual is held for Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi. The temple cleansing ritual begins at 6 am and ends at 11 am. Devotees will be allowed for darshan after Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam. VIP break darshan at Srivari temple has been cancelled on January 11 in view of  Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam. The TTD has appealed to devotees to make note of the VIP break darshan cancellation and co-operate with the temple administration.

Meanwhile, the TTD has speeded up repair works of the ghat road, which was damaged due to heavy rains last year. The TTD plans to open the Alipiri-Tirumala road for traffic to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims.

