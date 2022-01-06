e-Crop booking for Rabi season launched in West Godavari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah launched e-crop registration for 2022 Rabi season in Gollapudi village of Unguturu mandal in West Godavari on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the official said e-crop registration will ensure security and guarantee to farmers on their produce. The officials asked the farmers to voluntarily come forward for e-crop registration as the system will ensure that they get compensation and insurance in case of crop loss due to natural calamities.