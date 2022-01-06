STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

e-Crop booking for Rabi season launched in West Godavari

The officials asked the farmers to voluntarily come forward for e-crop registration as the system will ensure that they get compensation and insurance in case of crop loss due to natural calamities.

Published: 06th January 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy Crop

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah launched e-crop registration for 2022 Rabi season in Gollapudi village of Unguturu mandal in West Godavari on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the official said e-crop registration will ensure security and guarantee to farmers on their produce. The officials asked the farmers to voluntarily come forward for e-crop registration as the system will ensure that they get compensation and insurance in case of crop loss due to natural calamities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Andhra pradesh e Crop registration Poonam Malakondaiah West Godavari district
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp