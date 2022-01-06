‘Harassed’ by cop, youth ends life, SC leaders protest at Samalkot police station
Published: 06th January 2022 09:46 AM | Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:46 AM
KAKINADA: Tension prevailed at Samalkot police station with several SC organisation members protesting against the death of Alapu Giri (30). The members alleged that the police registered a case against Giri without taking up preliminary investigation. The SC leaders protested in front of the police station along with the body. According to the brother of the deceased, Giri had contested as councillor in the 13th ward municipal elections.