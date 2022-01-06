STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Harassed’ by cop, youth ends life, SC leaders protest at Samalkot police station

Members of SC organisations that were protesting alleged that the police registered a case against Alapau Giri without taking up preliminary investigation.

Published: 06th January 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:46 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Tension prevailed at Samalkot police station with several SC organisation members protesting against the death of Alapu Giri (30). The members alleged that the police registered a case against Giri without taking up preliminary investigation. The SC leaders protested in front of the police station along with the body. According to the brother of the deceased, Giri had contested as councillor in the 13th ward municipal elections. 

SC youth death East Godavari police police harassment
