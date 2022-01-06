STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It is our duty to spread & safeguard traditional knowledge systems: Andhra Pradesh Governor

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who participated as chief guest in Koushal- 2021 programme, appreciated the efforts of teachers, coordinators and organisers of the state-level competition conducted exclusively for the students of government schools. He said it was a great platform to bring out the latent talent of rural students. The Governor participated virtually from Raj Bhavan in the event organised by Bharatiya Vijnana Mandali and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST) held at School of Planning and Architecture in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Harichandan said it was significant that the Koushal-2021 programme coincided with the Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence.

The event provided an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of our eminent scientists such as Dr. Raghunadh Mashalkar, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr. Anil Kakodkar and others who are the spirit behind the Vigyana Bharathi movement, the Governor said.

He further said, “It is our duty and responsibility to safeguard and spread the traditional knowledge systems, which have relevance even today after hundreds and thousands of years.’’

“We need to make our country self-reliant in all walks of life by inculcating the Swadeshi spirit to achieve an Atmanirbhar Bharat, as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’’ the Governor said. Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Commissioner for School Education S Suresh Kumar were present.

