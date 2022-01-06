STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool leader donates 12 acres of lands to poor

Tuggali Nagendra, who is an independent local politician, has been taking up unique initiatives

Published: 06th January 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tuggali Nagendra and wife distribute house site pattas to the poor

Tuggali Nagendra and wife distribute house site pattas to the poor (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A local leader, Tuggali Nagendra, on Wednesday distributed house sites to 670 poor at a programme organised in Tuggali mandal headquarters. Nagendra, who is an independent local politician, has been taking up unique initiatives. He donated 12 acres of prime land with an estimated market value of Rs 12 crore. Villagers thanked him for his noble gesture.

When asked about the reason for donating a huge chunk of land, Nagendra said it gives him satisfaction to serve fellow humans. “For me, politics is social service. I have decided to sacrifice my land for house sites after seeing the plight of homeless people,” he said.  Nagendra, who belongs to a potters family, is a self-made man. He has come up the hard way in his life after loosing his father in a dispute. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool leader Land distributed to poor
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp