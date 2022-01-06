Kurnool leader donates 12 acres of lands to poor

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A local leader, Tuggali Nagendra, on Wednesday distributed house sites to 670 poor at a programme organised in Tuggali mandal headquarters. Nagendra, who is an independent local politician, has been taking up unique initiatives. He donated 12 acres of prime land with an estimated market value of Rs 12 crore. Villagers thanked him for his noble gesture.

When asked about the reason for donating a huge chunk of land, Nagendra said it gives him satisfaction to serve fellow humans. “For me, politics is social service. I have decided to sacrifice my land for house sites after seeing the plight of homeless people,” he said. Nagendra, who belongs to a potters family, is a self-made man. He has come up the hard way in his life after loosing his father in a dispute.