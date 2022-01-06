STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-Duty paid liquor worth Rs 27 lakh seized, 3 held in Prakasam

Chirala DSP Srikanth informed that acting on a tip-off, they carried out an inspection at Mekala Jalaiah and Mekala Shanthi’s residence situated in the Raamachandrapuram village.

liquor, Alcohol

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district police on Wednesday arrested three accused and seized non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) worth Rs 27.20 lakh in Vetapalem area. Chirala DSP Srikanth along with Chirala rural CI Rosaiah and Vetapalem SI G Suresh revealed the case details to the media on Wednesday night.

Chirala DSP Srikanth informed that acting on a tip-off, the three police officials and their staff carried out an inspection at Mekala Jalaiah and Mekala Shanthi’s residence situated in the Raamachandrapuram village.

Police identified that alcohol of various brands with a market value of Rs 27.20 lakh was stored illegally. The DSP said, Jalaiah and Shanthi confessed that the entire stock belonged to Vayala Lakshmaiah. Further, Lakshmaiah revealed that Vayala Babu was behind the entire racket.

The police then arrested Jalaiah, Shanthi and Lakshmaiah on Wednesday evening and seized the illegal liquor stock. “The key accused in the case, Babu, is at large. We will very soon catch him.” DSP told. SP Malika Garg, Chirala DSP Srikanth appreciated the efforts of Chirala- Vetapalem police officers and staff.

