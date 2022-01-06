STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People lost confidence in Chandrababu Naidu, says Andhra government advisor Sajjala

Sajjala said it had become a daily routine for Naidu to defame the government.

Published: 06th January 2022 09:07 AM

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the people are no longer ready to believe in TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as they had witnessed the dark age during the TDP regime, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP is a failed party and the situation has now come to a stage where the party has to change its contesting candidate for Kuppam, represented by Naidu, in the next elections.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Sajjala reiterated that the people’s confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rose to new heights due to his good governance and as he took welfare to the next level. He made it clear that Chandrababu Naidu could only dream about coming to power, but in reality, TDP went for a toss in Kuppam, too.

Sajjala said it had become a daily routine for Naidu to defame the government. “Though the people punished Chandrababu Naidu by rejecting him in the 2019 elections, Naidu, instead of reviewing his mistakes, is still continuing the same errors and unable to boost his own cadre.’’ On Chandranna Kanuka, Anna Canteens and Ramadan Tohfa, Sajjala said they were discontinued because of extreme corruption by the previous government as bills worth Rs 3.5 lakh were shown as Rs 35 lakhs and large sums of public money were looted. He 

He criticised Naidu for betraying the people of Krishna and Guntur districts by not completing any of the development works, including the proposed flyovers. He said people have faith in Jagan, who stood by his promise and credited over Rs 1.2 lakh crore through DBT in the last 30 months. He stated that the government incurred debts because of public welfare and continued the initiatives despite the financial difficulties caused by Covid. “Unlike Naidu’s, the current government has records for every penny spent,’’ he claimed.

