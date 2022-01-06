STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recruit teachers, map all schools soon, says Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan

Recurit teachers,  map all schools soon, says Jagan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials concerned to focus on recruitment of staff in line with school mapping and creation of additional facilities as there is an increase in students’ strength after implementation of Nadu-Nedu. He asked them to submit timely reports on action taken.

The CM discussed mapping of schools and implementation and progress Jagannana Vidya Kanuka, Nadu-Nedu, Gorumudda, Sampoorna Poshana and other schemes with the education department officials at a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. 

During the meeting, the officials informed the chief minister that reorganisation of schools is being done in accordance with the new education policy. They were asked to focus on completing the mapping of all schools as soon as possible. 

“Recruitment of subject-wise teachers and other staff should be completed accordingly,” Jagan said and suggested the officials to take help of the teaching faculty for the new appointments. “Officials should take advices and suggestions of teachers for the recruitment. If anyone raises an objection, it should be considered and addressed.” The education officials also informed the CM about the programmes being undertaken to improve the English knowledge of teachers. 

Meanwhile, the CM asked district officials to monitor the implementation of the Gorumudda scheme. “If there are any defects in facilities and management, they should be registered immediately and steps should be taken to rectify them. Introduce new recipes for students and ensure proper quality of the food is maintained,” the officials were told. 

After reviewing the status of Anganwadis, Jagan said village clinics should also keep watch on health of students in Anganwadis and schools. “Students should be medically examined from time to time as this will help PHC doctors to treat them accordingly.” Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar and School Education Commissioner S Suresh were also present.

