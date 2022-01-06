STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Works for Nellore airport to begin in April

The district administration has acquired 1,065.3 acres of the required 1,861.2 acres in Dagadarthi, Velupodu, Damavaram, K Korugunta for the purpose.

Published: 06th January 2022

Runway, aeroplane, airport

Representational Image

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: The state government has expedited works for the construction of the Greenfield Airport at Dagadarthi mandal in Nellore district. The government had recently approved the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited. The DPR was prepared by the Nellore Airport Corporation Limited, which was established for the construction of the airport.

After the state government approved the report on December 21 last year, officials expect to start the first phase of works in April this year. The domestic airport is being constructed in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode. A domestic airport was proposed at Dagadarthi in around 1,379.71 acres. Even as the process of land acquisition was still underway, the land requirement increased to 1,861.2 acres after a proposal to operate cargo flights was made.

SCL-Turbo, a consortium of Nellore International Airport Private Limited, had signed a concession agreement for the development of the airport in 2018. Nellore International Airport has also planned a cargo hub expecting huge demand from local industries, Krishnapatnam Port as well as from nearby cities including Chennai, Tirupati, Sri City and others. With only Chennai port facilitating most of the cargo services, chances are business will be diverted to Nellore Airport after its construction.

Flights will initially operate from Nellore to Bengaluru, Vizag and Hyderabad. Services will be expanded to other places depending on the demand. “The proposed airport at Dagadarthi would cater to the demand of the area. The proximity of  Krishnapatnam Port, NH-16, railway and road connectivity, and industrial zones are key advantages for the airport in the district. The proposed airport will also lead to employment opportunities for the local youth,” Kavali MLA R Prathap Kumar Reddy said. 

The district administration has acquired 1,065.3 acres for the airport in Dagadarthi, Velupodu, Damavaram and K Korugunta villages. They are taking measures for setting up of medium and small scale industries close to the airport, so that employment can be generated. Sources informed that the land acquisition process has been almost completed despite a few pending court cases and other issues. “Revenue officials have been striving to resolve the issues,” they added.

