23.39 per cent pay rise for Andhra government staff, retirement age up by 2 years

The wage revision would impose an additional financial burden of Rs 10,247 crore on the government per annum.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran, EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced a wage enhancement for its employees with a fitment of 23.29 per cent while simultaneously increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years.

For the second day in a row, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks with leaders of various employees' associations wherein he announced the wage revision and other benefits.

Also, the Chief Minister set timelines for addressing the various other pending issues of the employees by June 30 this year.

The pay revision would come into effect from July 1, 2018 while the monetary benefits would be paid with effect from April 1, 2020, Jagan told the employees' associations. The new salaries with enhanced scales would be implemented from January 1, 2022.

The wage revision would impose an additional financial burden of Rs 10,247 crore on the government per annum.

The Chief Minister told the employees' associations that the pending DA instalment arrears would be paid along with the January salary.

Also, the pending payments like provident fund, insurance, leave encashment and others would be cleared fully by April.

On the contributory pension sheme, the Chief Minister said a Cabinet Sub-Committee was looking into it and a final decision would be taken by June 30.

A committee headed by the Chief Secretary would be constituted to look into the troubles plaguing the employees health scheme and find solutions.

