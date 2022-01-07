‘Amaravati ryots should get 3 times more of market value’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government should tell the people of the State that it had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to raise a loan of Rs 3,000 crore against mortgage and monetise the 481 acres land in Amaravati for 18 years at the rate of around 8 per cent interest even when a few ministers described Amaravati as a graveyard and desert and its lands were useless for construction. As per a proposal of the State government and calculations, the value of an acre of land in Amaravati comes to Rs 7 crores.

“Farmers who have given land for Amaravati will have to be paid compensation of at least Rs 7 crore per acre as base price... According to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, in Amaravati the government should pay three times more than the market value.” “When the authorities had expressed to take loan worth Rs 3,000 crore out of the sale proceeds from the monetisation of 481 acre land, it means the present government accepted that Amaravati is a economic driving force.”