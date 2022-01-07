STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: New cases cross 500-mark

State reports 547 Covid infections, lone fatality in Vizag; active caseload touches 2,266

Published: 07th January 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a gap of more than two months, the daily Covid count crossed the 500-mark in the State. The number of active cases also went past 2,000. The State reported a spike of more than 100 new infections when compared to Wednesday and the caseload too increased by over 400.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 547 new Covid infections were reported from over 33,000 samples in the past 24 hours, ending 9 am on Thursday. Chittoor reported the highest of 96 new infections followed by 89 in Visakhapatnam. Kurnool with just six fresh cases is the only district where new infections were reported in single-digit.

Kurnool and Vizianagaram are the only districts which reported less number of new cases when compared to Wednesday. With the fresh spike in the cases, the overall infections in Chittoor went past 2.49 lakh, while the cumulative cases in Visakhapatnam have crossed 1.59 lakh.

A total of 128 patients recovered from the virus. With the higher number of infections and lesser recoveries in the past few days, the caseload went to 2,266 from 1,848 on Wednesday. Except for Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram, all the other districts have more than 100 active cases with the highest of 438 in Visakhapatnam.

Prakasam has the lowest of 33 active cases, while in Kurnool, where the caseload had come down to as low as three, has reached 45. The lone fatality was reported from Visakhapatnam, taking the toll to 14,500.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Omicron Covid infections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp