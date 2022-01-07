Andhra Pradesh: New cases cross 500-mark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a gap of more than two months, the daily Covid count crossed the 500-mark in the State. The number of active cases also went past 2,000. The State reported a spike of more than 100 new infections when compared to Wednesday and the caseload too increased by over 400.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 547 new Covid infections were reported from over 33,000 samples in the past 24 hours, ending 9 am on Thursday. Chittoor reported the highest of 96 new infections followed by 89 in Visakhapatnam. Kurnool with just six fresh cases is the only district where new infections were reported in single-digit.

Kurnool and Vizianagaram are the only districts which reported less number of new cases when compared to Wednesday. With the fresh spike in the cases, the overall infections in Chittoor went past 2.49 lakh, while the cumulative cases in Visakhapatnam have crossed 1.59 lakh.

A total of 128 patients recovered from the virus. With the higher number of infections and lesser recoveries in the past few days, the caseload went to 2,266 from 1,848 on Wednesday. Except for Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram, all the other districts have more than 100 active cases with the highest of 438 in Visakhapatnam.

Prakasam has the lowest of 33 active cases, while in Kurnool, where the caseload had come down to as low as three, has reached 45. The lone fatality was reported from Visakhapatnam, taking the toll to 14,500.

