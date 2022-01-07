STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Barricades to be set up at Jinnah Tower as precautionary measure

Earlier, he also alleged that the BJP to gain vote bank and cause law and order problems was unnecessarily making an issue regarding Jinnah Tower in Guntur. 

Published: 07th January 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Jinnah Tower in Guntur city I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Thursday informed that barricades will be set up around the historical Jinnah Tower and protective measures will be taken up in order to safeguard it.Kavati Manohar Naidu visited the tower and discussed with the engineering and police officials of the works that have to be taken up. He said as precautionary measures and to prevent people from reaching too close and causing any damage to the tower, barricades will be set up around the tower. 

Earlier, he also alleged that the BJP to gain vote bank and cause law and order problems was unnecessarily making an issue regarding Jinnah Tower in Guntur. “People in the city are living harmoniously for several years now without any religious clashes and will continue to do so,” he said.

On the other hand, addressing a press meet, BJP district in-charge Patibandla Ramakrishna said they will not rest until the tower is renamed after Abdul Kalam. He also alleged that the YSRC was desperately trying to portray BJP as a religious party and that it was going to fail as their demand was completely fair.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jinnah Tower barricades Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp