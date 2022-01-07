Barricades to be set up at Jinnah Tower as precautionary measure

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Thursday informed that barricades will be set up around the historical Jinnah Tower and protective measures will be taken up in order to safeguard it.Kavati Manohar Naidu visited the tower and discussed with the engineering and police officials of the works that have to be taken up. He said as precautionary measures and to prevent people from reaching too close and causing any damage to the tower, barricades will be set up around the tower.

Earlier, he also alleged that the BJP to gain vote bank and cause law and order problems was unnecessarily making an issue regarding Jinnah Tower in Guntur. “People in the city are living harmoniously for several years now without any religious clashes and will continue to do so,” he said.

On the other hand, addressing a press meet, BJP district in-charge Patibandla Ramakrishna said they will not rest until the tower is renamed after Abdul Kalam. He also alleged that the YSRC was desperately trying to portray BJP as a religious party and that it was going to fail as their demand was completely fair.