‘Country needs common medical policy’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned laparoscopic surgeon Dr C Palanivelu stressed the need for a common policy for the entire country. “India should have a one nation – one medical and health insurance policy instead of the Centre and States having different policies,” he said.

In a brief interaction with mediapersons, Dr Palanivelu, who was in Vijayawada to receive Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, opined that medical education should be treated as a responsibility. Dr Palanivelu, who was all praise for the Aarogyasri scheme introduced in Andhra Pradesh more than a decade ago and the first such scheme in the country, said that it should be a pan-Indian scheme with both the Centre and State contributing to it.