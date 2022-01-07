Four more villages oppose merger into corporation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Residents of another four panchayats on Thursday opposed the merger of their villages into Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation. Gram sabhas were conducted in Lingayapalem, Uddandarayunipalem, Venkatapalem in Thulluru mandal and in Krishnayapalem in Mangalagiri mandal on Thursday.

As Thulluru MPDO Srinivasulu read the resolution for the merger of 19 gram panchayats in Thulluru and Mangalagiri into the municipal corporation (ACCMC), the residents unanimously opposed the merger and demanded that all 29 villages under CRDA should be merged, and not only the 19 villages. A total of six villages, including Kurakallu and Neerukonda, where the gram sabhas were held in the last two days, have opposed the merger.