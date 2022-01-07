STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four more villages oppose merger into corporation

A total of six villages, including Kurakallu and Neerukonda, where the gram sabhas were held in the last two days, have opposed the merger.

Published: 07th January 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Residents of another four panchayats on Thursday opposed the merger of their villages into Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation. Gram sabhas were conducted in Lingayapalem, Uddandarayunipalem, Venkatapalem in Thulluru mandal and in Krishnayapalem in Mangalagiri mandal on Thursday. 

As Thulluru MPDO Srinivasulu read the resolution for the merger of 19 gram panchayats in Thulluru and Mangalagiri into the municipal corporation (ACCMC), the residents unanimously opposed the merger and demanded that all 29 villages under CRDA should be merged, and not only the 19 villages. A total of six villages, including Kurakallu and Neerukonda, where the gram sabhas were held in the last two days, have opposed the merger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation merger
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp