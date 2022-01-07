STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Governor urges doctors to be sympathetic to poor

As many as 125 medical students were presented with gold and silver medals on the occasion.

Published: 07th January 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

NTRUHS students take oath during 22nd and 23rd convocations | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor and Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that the poor and downtrodden people have suffered a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic as they could not afford the high cost of treatment. He urged doctors to be sympathetic to the people. Addressing the 22nd and 23rd Convocations of NTR Health University at Thummalapalli Kala Kshetram in Vijayawada in a virtual mode on Thursday, he said doctors have to extend all possible help to the poor. 

Praising the significant work done by the entire medical community and the support staff during the pandemic, he said not only he but the entire country, including the Prime Minister, have praised their work and called them frontline warriors. He said without doctors coming forward and fighting such a war, it would not have been possible to successfully come out of the situation posed by the first wave.

“The pandemic has taught us that change is inevitable and the opportunities created will lead towards better tomorrow. It has worked as a catalyst for the educational institutions to grow and opt for online platforms with digital technologies,” he said.

Vice-chancellor Dr P Syama Prasad delivered the welcome address and read out the annual report of the University and registrar Dr K Sankar proposed the vote of thanks. As many as 125 medical students were presented with gold and silver medals on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Biswa Bhusan Harichanda Governor doctors
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp