Governor urges doctors to be sympathetic to poor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor and Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that the poor and downtrodden people have suffered a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic as they could not afford the high cost of treatment. He urged doctors to be sympathetic to the people. Addressing the 22nd and 23rd Convocations of NTR Health University at Thummalapalli Kala Kshetram in Vijayawada in a virtual mode on Thursday, he said doctors have to extend all possible help to the poor.

Praising the significant work done by the entire medical community and the support staff during the pandemic, he said not only he but the entire country, including the Prime Minister, have praised their work and called them frontline warriors. He said without doctors coming forward and fighting such a war, it would not have been possible to successfully come out of the situation posed by the first wave.

“The pandemic has taught us that change is inevitable and the opportunities created will lead towards better tomorrow. It has worked as a catalyst for the educational institutions to grow and opt for online platforms with digital technologies,” he said.

Vice-chancellor Dr P Syama Prasad delivered the welcome address and read out the annual report of the University and registrar Dr K Sankar proposed the vote of thanks. As many as 125 medical students were presented with gold and silver medals on the occasion.