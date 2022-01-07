STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Phase-2 ghat road works begin at Kondaveedu

On this occasion, Nayeemulla inspected the ongoing construction works at Narasimha Swamy Temple, Mosque, and Sivalayam and made necessary suggestions.

Published: 07th January 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

R&B officials inspect ongoing works at Kondaveedu Fort on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The second phase of works for the construction of ghat road have been taken up at Kondaveedu Fort in Guntur district. The Roads and Buildings Department chief engineer Nayeemaulla inaugurated the works on Thursday. The 30-feet wide and 680 metres long road will be laid with an estimate of `11.80 crore. 

Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor Sivareddy pointed out that the first phase of the ghat road construction has changed the face of the fort as the footfall has increased. He said after the completion of the second phase of the ghat road, visitors will be able to visit new spots on the fort. He further added that transportation will be more comfortable. 

On this occasion, Nayeemulla inspected the ongoing construction works at Narasimha Swamy Temple, Mosque, and Sivalayam and made necessary suggestions. The R&B department officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kondaveedu Fort ghat road R & B
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp