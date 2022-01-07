Phase-2 ghat road works begin at Kondaveedu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The second phase of works for the construction of ghat road have been taken up at Kondaveedu Fort in Guntur district. The Roads and Buildings Department chief engineer Nayeemaulla inaugurated the works on Thursday. The 30-feet wide and 680 metres long road will be laid with an estimate of `11.80 crore.

Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor Sivareddy pointed out that the first phase of the ghat road construction has changed the face of the fort as the footfall has increased. He said after the completion of the second phase of the ghat road, visitors will be able to visit new spots on the fort. He further added that transportation will be more comfortable.

On this occasion, Nayeemulla inspected the ongoing construction works at Narasimha Swamy Temple, Mosque, and Sivalayam and made necessary suggestions. The R&B department officials were also present.