Prakasam admin gears up to tackle Covid spurt

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the number of Covid cases are rising, Prakasam district Collector Pravin Kumar held an emergency meeting at the Conference Hall in the Collectorate to review preparedness in the district to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. He directed the officials to make appropriate arrangements and ready all Covid-19 hospitals and Covid Care Centres with immediate effect to tackle the Omicron variant.

Pravin Kumar lambasted the officials for the slow pace of the second dose of vaccination as well as for not achieving the daily target to inoculate teenagers. Reiterating the Union Health Ministry’s warning of the likely outbreak of a third Covid wave, the Collector directed the officers to complete fever survey and vaccinate teenagers between the 15 and 18 age group as per the schedule.

The Collector instructed the officials to impose fines on those who move in public places without a face mask. He directed the officers to take stringent action against people who violate Covid-19 protocol. He also urged them to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant in the district.

He further inquired about the available man power, infrastructure facilities such as oxygen PSA plants and their capacity, oxygen concentrators, ICU Beds, masks, sanitisers, PPE kits, medicines etc., at all Covid-19 hospitals and Covid Care Centres. The Collector instructed the officials to procure the equipment and medicines as per requirement.