State receives Rs 320 crore for Polavaram expediture

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Finance has released to the State Rs 320 crore out of Rs 711.60 crore approved by Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), in the first tranche. After this, the State has to be reimbursed Rs 1,828.27 crore more.

The amount will be transferred to the State from the budget allocations for the Ministry of Jal Shakti for the financial year 2021-22. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had discussed the release of pending dues on Polavaram project during his recent two-day visit to New Delhi.

Since the inception of Polavaram project, the State government has spent Rs 18,372.14 crore and out of it, the amount spent from April 1, 2014 stood at Rs 13,641.43 crore. The State has been reimbursed Rs 11,492.16 crore and another Rs 2,149.27 crore was pending.

A request was made to PPA and MOJS for release of the pending dues and bills of the expenditure on the project were submitted. After pursuing the matter, the Central Water Commission attested the PPA’s decision to reimburse Rs 711.60 crore for the current fiscal and the same was communicated to the Ministry of Finance. As regard to the rest of the pending amount, the department officials said it is still under consideration of PPA.