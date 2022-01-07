Tejasvi blames Punjab govt for breach in PM’s security

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Bengaluru MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya took a dig at the Congress government in Punjab alleging that it failed to provide proper security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which his trip to Ferozepur was cancelled on Wednesday.

The BJP MP said the Prime Minister’s convoy was stuck for 15 minutes on a flyover due to the protest by farmers. “The Congress government there had been opposing the Prime Minister and they did the same thing during the PM’s visit to Punjab. The state government put PM Modi’s life at a risk,” he alleged.

Surya was participating in the Azadki Ka Amrit Mahotsav rally taken out by BYJM from S V University main gate to Nalugu Kalla mandapam in Tirupati city on Thursday. Further, he took part in the BJYM state-level conference held in a private function hall.