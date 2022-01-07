STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will contest 2024 polls from Kuppam, says Naidu

Thanking the people for choosing him as their representative, Naidu assured them that he will contest the next general elections from the constituency. 

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the State government has been trying to fleece the public by asking them to cough up Rs 10,000 under the OTS scheme. Naidu kicked off his three-day tour to Kuppam assembly constituency and took part in a roadshow on Thursday. 

At Devarajupuram in Ramakuppam mandal, the opposition leader said his efforts in the three-and-half decades were always focussed on the comprehensive development of the constituency, but the recent defeat in Kuppam municipal polls left him extremely disheartened. 

“I focused on development of the State during my tenure as chief minister but  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focused on destruction. I provided water to Pulivendula during the TDP regime. But Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to ensure even the minimum development activities in the Kuppam constituency.” 

Thanking the people for choosing him as their representative, Naidu assured them that he will contest the next general elections from the constituency. Evincing hope that the TDP will come back to power in 2024 and put the State’s development in the right tract, he asked the audience to stay united so that the government can not abuse the official machinery against them. 

The Opposition leader also warned the government officials and police personnel “who have been supporting the intimidating politics of the ruling party” that the TDP will avenge all that the party cadres had to undergo, once it comes back to power. Naidu said that he would visit the constituency every three months to inspect works on the ground. 

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, in an open letter to the Chief Minister, strongly objected to the manner in which over 1,500 Polavaram evacuees from 19 affected villages were forcibly driven out of their houses.

