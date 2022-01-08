Andhra Pradesh HC issues arrest warrant against Srikakulam collector in contempt case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to Srikakulam district collector Shrikesh B Lathkar failing to appear in person before the court even after he was summoned in a contempt petition, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued bailable arrest warrant against him and adjourned the case hearing to February 21.

The court was dealing with the contempt petition filed by B Nageswara Rao and P Ganapathi against collector Lathkar and Amadalavalasa tahsildar Padmavati. Last year, Nageswara Rao and Ganapathi had filed a petition seeking removal of 70 cents of land, in survey number 121 in Thottada village in Amadalavalasa mandal of Srikakulam district, from the prohibited lands’ list.

After hearing the case, the court on May 3 of the same year directed the district collector to initiate action in accordance with the law in the case. However, when there was no action forthcoming from the district collector, the petitioners filed a contempt petition against the collector and tahsildar.

Hearing the case, Justice Venkataramana on December 3 summoned the district collector and tahsildar to appear in person to explain why the court order was not implemented. Meanwhile, collector Lathkar filed a supplementary petition seeking exemption from personal appearance in the case citing Covid management in the district as the reason.

However, the judge disagreed with the reasoning and said many things are getting affected by Covid. It dismissed the petition and issued a bailable warrant against Lathkar.