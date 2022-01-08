STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh logs 840 new Covid-19 cases, highest  after October 2

Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam district administration went on alert, District Collector urged the people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 840 new Covid-19 cases during the 24 hours that ended at 9 am on Friday, the highest single-day spurt since October 2, 2021. Thursday’s Covid count was 547. The fresh cases were detected from 37,849 samples tested.

With the addition of new infections, the State’s active caseload stood at 2,972. Visakhapatnam and Chittoor reported more than 100 cases, 183 and 150, respectively, on Friday. The number of cases in the remaining 11 districts were in double digits with Prakasam posting the lowest at 22, according to an official bulletin. 

Despite the spurt in cases over the past couple of days, the recovery rate remained more or less the same. As many as 133 patients were cured during the past 24 days, taking the cumulative total of recovered patients to 20,62,290. One more death reported from Visakhapatnam on Friday took the Covid-19 toll to 14,501.

Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam district administration went on alert. District Collector A Mallikarjun urged the people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms. He asked officials to ramp up RT-PCR testing. Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha College of Nursing at Chinna Avutapalli village in Gannavaram Mandal near Vijayawada witnessed tense moments after six nursing students, who recently returned from Kerala, tested positive for Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp