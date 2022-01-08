Andhra Pradesh logs 840 new Covid-19 cases, highest  after October 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 840 new Covid-19 cases during the 24 hours that ended at 9 am on Friday, the highest single-day spurt since October 2, 2021. Thursday’s Covid count was 547. The fresh cases were detected from 37,849 samples tested.

With the addition of new infections, the State’s active caseload stood at 2,972. Visakhapatnam and Chittoor reported more than 100 cases, 183 and 150, respectively, on Friday. The number of cases in the remaining 11 districts were in double digits with Prakasam posting the lowest at 22, according to an official bulletin.

Despite the spurt in cases over the past couple of days, the recovery rate remained more or less the same. As many as 133 patients were cured during the past 24 days, taking the cumulative total of recovered patients to 20,62,290. One more death reported from Visakhapatnam on Friday took the Covid-19 toll to 14,501.

Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam district administration went on alert. District Collector A Mallikarjun urged the people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms. He asked officials to ramp up RT-PCR testing. Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha College of Nursing at Chinna Avutapalli village in Gannavaram Mandal near Vijayawada witnessed tense moments after six nursing students, who recently returned from Kerala, tested positive for Covid-19.