Donkey meat business goes unabated in Guntur

Misconceptions and superstitions that consuming donkey meat and blood increases physical strength and works as an aphrodisiac have led to illegal slaughter and consumption.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Donkey meat has become the most sought-after delicacy in Guntur city. Misconceptions and superstitions that consuming donkey meat and blood increases physical strength and works as an aphrodisiac have led to illegal slaughter and consumption. 

The slaughter of donkeys is prohibited according to Slaughter House Rules, 2001. Donkey meat is also not included in the “animal food category” of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011 of the Food Safety Authority of India, which makes both its slaughter and consumption illegal. Still, many people continue to sell donkey meat at hefty prices in a few areas in the city, including KVP Colony, Sanjeevaiah Nagar, Anandpet, Israelpet, and Etukuru road.

The increased consumption has resulted in a decrease in the donkey population in the state and as a result, donkeys are being smuggled from neighbouring Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Some animal lovers had filed a petition in the High Court in 2018. 

Following this, the High Court issued orders to GMC officials to take required action to prevent illegal slaughter and sale of donkey meat. However, such activities are going on unabated in the city. Help for Animals Society Founder Tejovanth said, “During our field visits, we found that not only donkeys but beef and mutton are also being sold illegally in many areas of the city.”

Speaking to TNIE, GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha said, “We have conducted special drives to curb the illegal sale of donkey meat in the past. But as they are resurfacing recently, we will conduct raids in coordination with police and shut down such shops.”

