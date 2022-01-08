MANSAS chief Ashok Gajapathi Raju seeks Centre’s intervention

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A day after MANSAS executive officer alleged that a YSRC MLA and municipal officials were attempting to grab lands belonging to the trust, its chairman and TDP senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday sought the Union government’s intervention on the issue.

Addressing the media, the former Union minister said some leaders are trying to grab MANSAS lands in the name of public utility, and found fault with the EO for not filing a police case on the issue. “Proper guidelines laid down by the endowments department, MANSAS Trust and municipal rules should have been followed even if the trust lands are meant to be used for public utility,” he observed.

The MANSAS executive officer should work to protect the trust lands. However, he simply wrote letters to collector and SP instead of filing cases against officials and political leaders who tried to grab the trust lands, Gajapathi Raju observed.

Stating he would knock on court’s doors, he said: “The EO did not follow the MANSAS bylaws for protection of the trust properties. So I will approach the court for justice.”

In his complaint lodged with the district collector and SP, the trust EO said MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy and local civic officials were behaving in a high-handed manner and sought protection of the trust’s properties from encroachment.