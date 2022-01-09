STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Efforts increased to curb Covid spread in Krishna district

The officials instructed all the hospitals to take strict measures to prevent oxygen deficiency under any circumstances. 

Published: 09th January 2022 08:11 AM

An RTC official imposes fine on passengers who were seen without face masks at PNBS in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the rapid rise in Coronavirus infections, strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour has begun across the State. In Vijayawada, municipal authorities have intensified inspections to ensure that people wear masks and follow social distancing in public spaces after Krishna district reported cases of the new Omicron variant.  

With just a week left for the Sankranti festival, instructions were given to the public health department officials to carry out campaigning at busy stretches like Besant Road, One Town and Lenin Centre through a public address system. 

When asked whether the civic body is exploring the option to decentralise vegetable markets in the city, municipal corporation commissioner Venkatesh said, “We are ready to extend all support to the marketing department officials if they are ready to decentralise the markets in the city in the wake of the spread of the new variant.” 

In a review meeting held with the New Government General Hospital doctors, Joint Collector L Siva Shankar urged them to work hard to prevent casualties in the possible third wave. 

Stating that the rise in Covid cases across the country is indicative of a third wave, Siva Shankar directed the doctors and medical staff to be fully prepared to face the surge in cases. Referring to the oxygen shortage during the second wave that led to the loss of several lives, he said, “No matter how many Covid patients are admitted in the hospitals, doctors and medical staff should take appropriate precautionary measures to prevent such recurrence in the third wave.”

He further instructed all the hospitals to take strict measures to prevent oxygen deficiency under any circumstances. 

The Joint Collector directed the officials concerned to set up special Covid units at government hospitals and ensure there is no shortage of medicines and staff, besides assigning shift-wise duties to not put pressure on the staff.

