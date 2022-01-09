Kadapa bags second spot in National water awards

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa has been adjudged the second best district in South India, after Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, in the National Water Awards-2020, announced by Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday. It is also the only district of Andhra Pradesh to have figured in the list of 57.

The National Water Awards (NWA) were instituted to recognise and encourage exemplary work and efforts made by states, districts, individuals, organisations, etc across the country in attaining the Centre’s vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.

It is not the first time that Kadapa has bagged a national-level award for optimum conservation and utilisation of water resources. It secured first rank in Jal Shakti Abhiyan in 2019-20 which ranked 255 districts. In 2017-18, it won the first spot in the National Water Award (aspirational districts) 2017-18, and then the following year by becoming the best district in the south zone.

Expressing happiness over the district bagging yet another national-level award, DWMA project director P Yadhubhushan Reddy said it was the collective effort of everyone over the years. Thanking his higher officials including the district collector, he said they will make every effort to achieve first rank and retain it every year thereafter.

Explaining the factors which helped the district bag the ranking, he said, “Kadapa is a chronically drought-affected district of Rayalaseema region. Severe drought conditions prevailed for 10 years in the district due to scanty rainfall. There is continuous groundwater stress due to low rainfall in the district. It was 309.30 mm during 2018-19. “

To mitigate the prevailing conditions in the district, drought-proof measures like afforestation, soil conservation, water conservation and water harvesting activities were taken up in a big way. Mass awareness on afforestation and water conservation is being created among the public, farmers, students and NREGS wage seekers.

Penna is the major river flowing in the district and has Chitravathi, Papagni, Cheyyeru, Kundu and Sagileru as its main tributaries. River rejuvenation activities like restoration of 1st, 2nd and 3rd order streams to their original condition, supplementing water by intra-basin transformation and regulating the flood water in tributaries so as to increase the flood days in the rivers were also done.

According to DWMA PD, nearly 1,34,55,321 cu.m silt was removed from 1st, 2nd and 3rd order streams. To reduce water flow and improve storage, 2750 check dams were constructed across the 1100 streams in the district. This enabled slow runoff of water, massive recharge of groundwater and availability of surface water for agriculture.

The river rejuvenation activity resulted in recharging of 1,41,876 borewells and the river gap ayacut was decreased from 1,07,000 acres to 37,000 acres. The encroachments were removed and land reclamation works were taken up to avoid soil erosion. As a result, the Penna basin’s plain area increased considerably.

Fruits of water conservation

Micro water storage structures such as 5,412 check dams, 57,603 dugout ponds, 70,554 farm ponds, 3,295 minor irrigation tanks and 2,294 mini-percolation tanks were executed in the district under MGNREGS and IWMP by various government departments