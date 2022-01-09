STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maternity leave sanctioned for Mother of twins via surrogacy

Dr Kiranmayee became the mother of twins through surrogacy in December and applied for maternity leave.

Published: 09th January 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 07:42 AM

Maternity leave

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court found fault with the management of Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada for its refusal to sanction maternity leave to an associate professor, who became a mother of twins through surrogacy. Hearing a petition filed by Dr BVVD Kirnamayee challenging the refusal of maternity leave to her by the college management, Justice N Jayasurya issued interim orders sanctioning maternity leave to her. 

Stating that the maternity leave will be subject to the final verdict in the case, the Judge directed the Principal Secretary (Health), the Director of Medical Education and the principal of Rangaraya Medical College to file an affidavit with full details. Later, the case hearing was adjourned to February 3.

Dr Kiranmayee became the mother of twins through surrogacy in December and applied for maternity leave. The college management refused to give her maternity leave on December 24. Appearing on her behalf, advocate KV Seshagiri Rao said the college management refused to give maternity leave to Dr Kiranmayee for the reason that she became a mother through surrogacy. The government pleader sought time to file a counter in the case. 

