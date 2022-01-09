Mining mafia rampant in Kuppam, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu 

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the mining mafia is rampant in the Chittoor district, especially in the Kuppam constituency. He was speaking at the roadshows in Gudipala and Santhipurama mandals on Saturday.

“Minister for Panchayatraj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and few other ruling party legislators are behind the mining mafia. The ruling party leaders have been exploiting the natural resources in the Kuppam segment. Peddireddy has no moral right to continue as a minister. We are going to lodge complaints with the Green Tribunal and Centre against the ruling party leaders against the exploitation of granite in the region,” he said.

“Peddireddy had distributed money obtained from illegal mining in the recent elections in the district,” he alleged. Illegal granite mining is being done in around 150 acres on university premises in the segment and Peddireddy has been acting as a Don in the region, he said and added that roads have been damaged due to the illegal mining.

Naidu using SCs: YSRC MLA Merugu Nagarjuna

YSRC MLA Merugu Nagarjuna has lashed out at TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly using people belong to Scheduled Castes (SCs) to conspire against the state government for his political interests and said no SC in the state would trust him.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said Naidu neglected BCs, SCs, STs and minorities during his regime and was showing false love towards them after losing power. He questioned Naidu if he had introduced at least one welfare scheme for the welfare and development of BCs, SCs and minorities. On the Ramakuppam incident, he said the State government was ready to install Ambedkar statues in any part of the State. He said it was made clear through recent local body polls that the TDP lost ground in Kuppam and added that Naidu has been trying to gain political mileage in his home bastion by creating rift among the SCs.