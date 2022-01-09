STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srisailam temple makes vaccine certificates must before Sankranti Brahmotsvam

Temple executive officer S Lavanna reviewed the arrangements and Covid protocol at the temple conference hall on Saturday. 

Srisailam temple

Srisailam temple (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Due to the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam has decided to ask devotees to produce vaccination certificates before taking part in the Sankranti Brahmotsvams, set to begin from January 12.  

It was also decided that devotees will be asked to avoid bringing children to the temple. Only those devotees who have done their bookings online will be allowed, he added.

