Srisailam temple makes vaccine certificates must before Sankranti Brahmotsvam

KURNOOL: Due to the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam has decided to ask devotees to produce vaccination certificates before taking part in the Sankranti Brahmotsvams, set to begin from January 12.

Temple executive officer S Lavanna reviewed the arrangements and Covid protocol at the temple conference hall on Saturday.

It was also decided that devotees will be asked to avoid bringing children to the temple. Only those devotees who have done their bookings online will be allowed, he added.