STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

A’pur taxiwallah fined Rs 1.7L for not paying tax for a year

On December 8, when Basha transported passengers from Guntakal to Kurnool, RTO officials checked his vehicle and imposed the penalty after finding out that he had not paid tax for a year.

Published: 10th January 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) asked the state government to act. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR:  A video uploaded by taxiwallah in Anantapur district criticising the state government for providing money under Vahana Mitra on one hand and breaking their backs with high taxes on the other, went viral on social media. Chand Basha of Guntakal posted the video, after he was fined Rs 1.68 lakh as penalty for not paying tax for a year.

On December 8, when Basha transported passengers from Guntakal to Kurnool, RTO officials checked his vehicle and imposed the penalty after finding out that he had not paid tax for a year. Basha said that as his vehicle was seized and was asked to pay a penalty in 15 days, he had no other option but to sell his house and pay the penalty online.

He said though he had explained to the officials that his vehicle is the only income source and paying such a huge penalty will adversely impact his family, the officials insisted on paying the penalty. When contacted, Srinivasulu, motor vehicle inspector in Guntakal said that though it was mandatory for paying tax for the vehicle once in every three months, Basha did not pay it for the last one-and-a-half years. During vehicle checks, the challan was issued. Had the tax been paid in time, the challan would not have been issued, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vahana Mitra tax social media penalty
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp