Cops arrest 6 accused of rape and robberies

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The rural police have arrested six accused of a gang-rape in Medikonduru and robberies in Edlapadu region. Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, Rural SP Vishal Gunni said, all the six accused, Akula Lingaiah, Dasari Jammula, Sunkanna, Obulesu, China Lingaiah, Ankanna, Hanumanthulu, are relatives and natives of Bandi Atmakuru and Gadivemula mandal of Kurnool district.

Elaborating further, Vishal Gunni said the gang worked as agriculture labour in the day and in the night, they would attack people travelling on two-wheelers with deadly weapons and rob money and ornaments from them. “They came to Saripudi village in September and started working as agriculture coolies. After a few days, on September 8, four of them attacked a couple travelling on a two-wheeler on Sattenapalli road in Medikonduru, robbed gold ornaments, and gangraped the woman,” the SP said.

After a couple of months, two robberies in Edlapadu were reported. Police observed similar patterns in both the crimes and formed eight teams and began investigation. On January 8, acting on a tip-off, police carried out combing operations at Kondaveedu fort. Obulesu, Akula Lingaiah, China Lingaiah, Ankanna, and Hanumanthu noticed the police and tried to escape. They were apprehended in near Chengiskhanpet village. The police recovered gold ornaments worth `1.73 lakh in the three offenses and also seized weapons from them.