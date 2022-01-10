Delhi men, Himachal women win National Kabaddi tourney in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The five-day National Kabaddi Invitation Championship tournament concluded on a spectacular note at Indira Maidan on Sunday. Deswal Kabaddi Academy- Delhi men’s team and the women’s team from Himachal Pradesh have emerged as the winners of the tournament. In the final matches, the Deswal Kabaddi Academy’s men’s team registered their title victory with 39 point lead against Haryana.

Meanwhile, the final match between the women’s Kabaddi teams between Sahasra Seema Bal (SSB) and Himachal Pradesh’s (HP) team ended with the latter comfortably managing a 16 point lead against the former (40-24). Earlier, in the men’s semi-finals, while the Deshwal Kabaddi Academy defeated HP with 54- 36 points, the Haryana-11s defeated the SSB with 34-23 points and entered the finals.

In the women’s semi-finals, the SSB team defeated Haryana 11s with 50-37 points and the HP team defeated AP women’s team with 39-30 points reserving their place in the finals. Eminent sports personality and Delhi Sport University v-c Karnam Malleswari along with Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Dy CM K Narayana Swamy, Tirupati MP and MLA M Gurumoorthy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and MCT Commissioner PS Girisha have attended the closing ceremony.

As many as 43 men and women Kabaddi teams from 22 different states took part in the national tournament jointly organised by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati and Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited. Meanwhile, both men and women teams from AP lost in the quarter-final and semi-final matches at the tournament.