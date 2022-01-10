STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Employees not happy with PRC, says APGEA president

The wages of the employees will increase only if the government increases the basic pay.

Published: 10th January 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM:  Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) state president KR Suryanarayana on Sunday said that the wages of the employees would not increase with the recent pay revision commission (PRC) announced by the state government. The wages of the employees will increase only if the government increases the basic pay.

Therefore, the employees will face loss with the recent PRC, he observed. “The employees’ association leaders are happy with the government’s decision, but the employees are not,” he added. On Sunday, he attended ‘Udyogula Chitanya Vedika’ programme organised by the APGEA district leaders in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Suryanarayana said, “We are opposing the recent PRC announced with 23 per cent fitment. There is no benefit for the employees with this PRC. So I appeal to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to reconsider the decision on PRC.”

“Though the employees are not happy with the government’s decision, they are not psychologically ready to protest,” he added. He also demanded that the government declare probation to all the ward/village secretariat employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APGEA PRC pay revision commission
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp