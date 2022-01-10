Employees not happy with PRC, says APGEA president

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) state president KR Suryanarayana on Sunday said that the wages of the employees would not increase with the recent pay revision commission (PRC) announced by the state government. The wages of the employees will increase only if the government increases the basic pay.

Therefore, the employees will face loss with the recent PRC, he observed. “The employees’ association leaders are happy with the government’s decision, but the employees are not,” he added. On Sunday, he attended ‘Udyogula Chitanya Vedika’ programme organised by the APGEA district leaders in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Suryanarayana said, “We are opposing the recent PRC announced with 23 per cent fitment. There is no benefit for the employees with this PRC. So I appeal to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to reconsider the decision on PRC.”

“Though the employees are not happy with the government’s decision, they are not psychologically ready to protest,” he added. He also demanded that the government declare probation to all the ward/village secretariat employees.