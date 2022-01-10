STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna, Rivera new chiefs of Writers’ Association

Published: 10th January 2022 07:30 AM

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  The Revolutionary Writers Association, popularly known as Virasam, has elected a new body. Arasavilli Krishna and Rivera were elected as new President and Secretary, respectively, of the association. Senior members of Virasam Kalyana Rao, Nalluri Rukmini, Ujwal Chiluka Chandrasekhar proposed Krishna and Rivera as President and Secretary respectively in the 28th state level conference held on the outskirts of Nellore city.

The new working committee was formed with six members -- Chinnaiah, Varalakshmi, Kaseem, Ujjwal, Paani and Basanth. The committee of Virasam has approved seven resolutions in the conference. Leaders of Virasam opined that the Amaravati movement should be democratic one, free from the ruling class.

The Virasam also demanded development in all regions across the state. The Virasam demanded erecting of statue of Tippu Sulthan in Proddutur and condemned the acts of Sangh Parivar to rename the Jinnah tower in Guntur. They further added that the NIA has been harassing NGO workers.

