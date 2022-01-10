Ramaraju elected AP Brahmin Assn president

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: N Venkata Ramaraju has been elected as Brahmin Welfare Association State president unanimously during the executive committee meeting organised at Mahanandi temple in Kurnool district on Sunday. Along with him, general secretary G Vasu Deva (Nellur), treasurer Sathya Narayana (Vinukonda) also took the oath.

Later, addressing the gathering, the newly elected state president N Venkata Ramaraju asked all political parties to reserve some seats for the community. He said there is a need to give priority during fulfilment of posts in temple committees. He demanded the government to introduce special Acts to save and protect the Brahmin community.

He further urged the government to fulfil their demands, including the provision of scholarships and hostel facilities to Brahmin students, reservation in appointment of temple staff and implementation of a special package for the welfare of archakas, paricharakas, musicians and other temple staff. He demanded to construct Brahmin Bhavan in every district headquarters and said minimum 10 acres of land should be allocated to the association in district headquarters.

He also urged the government to introduce new GO to implement reservation system based on the financial status of people and merit of students rather than caste. The new president also vouched for fixing the reservation ceiling to below 50 per cent in all fields. Association honourable president K Balarama Krishnamurthy, active leaders P Murali Krishna, M Shivakrishna Prasad, I Kameswara Prasad and others were present.