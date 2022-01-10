Senior citizens to get vax booster dose from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vaccination drive to administer Covid-19 booster dose to those above 60 years will begin from January 10. Special drive for healthcare and frontline workers will be held on January 12 and 13. A total of five lakh people will be administered booster dose under the vaccination programme. The Health department has issued guidelines to the district collectors, joint collectors, DMHOs and district immunization officers for the effective conduct of the vaccination drive.

ANMs and ASHAs have already identified and prepared list of beneficiaries in the 60 year and above age group. Vaccination will be held at village/ ward secretariats for three days. For all field staff of the health department, women and child welfare department, vaccine will be administered by the PHC staff. For staff working in CHCs, AHs, DHs,

THs and other health institutions, vaccines will be administered in the respective institutions only. PHC medical officers and superintendents of other hospitals were asked to provide precaution dose to all the staff wo rk i n g u n d e r t h e i r jurisdiction.

A special drive for booster dose for frontline workers will be held across the State on January 12 and 13.Municipal administration department staff, including ward volunteers will be vaccinated at municipal offices. Revenue and panchayat raj and rural development department staff, including village volunteers will be given booster doses at MPDO offices. Police department staff will be vaccinated at police stations, special battalion offices and DPO offices, while armed forces, special forces will be given dose at respective unit offices.

80% teenagers vaccinated in Chittoor

Chittoor: Collector M Hari Narayanan said 80 per cent of teenagers between 15 to 18 years age group have been vaccinated in the district. He directed the officials concerned to complete the vaccination of the remaining 20 per cent at the earliest