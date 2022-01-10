TTD aims for net zero energy consumption

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) aims to become the first net zero energy tourism destination in the country by adopting innovative energy-efficient and renewable energy strategies that will provide a roadmap for adopting the same for other tourist locations in the country. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has decided to facilitate energy conservation programmes to promote sustainable tourism in the country.

As part of it, the TTD in the State along with four other tourist locations in Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir were selected for a feasibility study to identify and adopt strategies to achieve net zero energy consumption.

In a virtual review meeting with BEE director general Abhay Bhakre, energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, Non-conventional Energy Development Corporat ion of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP) vicechairman and managing director S Ramana Reddy and senior officials of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), TTD executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said that TTD was taking all necessary steps for providing better services to devot e e s by implementing eco-friendly energy-efficient practices, which would also help to make the TTD as worldclass energy-efficient devotional destination across the globe.

The TTD has identified the key areas such as replacing water pumping systems with energy- efficient pump sets and existing fans with energy-efficient BLDC fans, LED lighting and solar rooftop system among others, which will help in achieving energy savings and reduced electricity bills. Jawahar Reddy welcomed the initiative of the BEE to conduct a feasibility study on “Net Zero Energy (NZE) Tourist Locations”, which will pave the way for improving the energyefficiency of tourist sites and surroundings. Secretary for energy Srikant Nagulapalli said energy-efficiency is important for a sustainable future and Andhra Pradesh is considered as one of the best States in promotion of renewable energy, innovative energy efficient technologies.

He said various programmes taken up in the State are estimated to save around 5,600 MU energy worth around Rs 3,500 crore with reduction of around 4.7 million tonne of carbon dioxide. He appreciated the TTD’s commitment towards energyefficiency and said all necessary cooperations shall be extended from the energy department through APSECM, APSEE DCO and NREDCAP in implementation of measures and r enewabl e ene r g y projects.

BEE director general Abhay Bhakre said that the overall objective of the sustainable tourism is envisaged to be achieved by focusing on energy-efficiency, renewable energy and climate change. The strategies for NZE would be aligned to demonstrate India’s commitment towards implementing Net Zero Energyconcepts to real ize the objectives of sustainable and responsive tourism, which is in line with the comprehensive Sustainable Tourism Criteria of India (STCI) developed by the Ministry of Tourism, he explained

2.2 MW rooftop solar system for colleges

The NREDCAP MD revealed that they are planning to go for 2.2 MW rooftop solar systems in all colleges and schools in Tirupati and the TTD buildings in Tirumala