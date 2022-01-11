STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,12,575 get Covid vaccine booster doses on Day 1 in Andhra Pradesh

The number was expected to increase further as the details were being uploaded to the CoWin portal till late evening.

Representational Image (File photo | EPS, Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Precautionary or booster doses of the Covid vaccine were administered to 1,12,575 beneficiaries—11,269 of 60-plus age group, 31,422 frontline workers and 69,884 health employees— till 7 pm on Monday. The number was expected to increase further as the details were being uploaded to the Cowin portal till late evening. 

According to senior officials of the health department, the booster dose will be administered to those in the targeted group (60+ group, FLW, and HCW) who have completed 90 days since their second vaccine jab. As of Monday, the total number of eligible beneficiaries for the booster dose is estimated at five lakh. “We have made elaborate arrangements for administering booster doses... Today, priority was given to healthcare workers,” a senior health official told TNIE.

