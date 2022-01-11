Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan inaugurates 144 oxygen plants in government hospitals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday virtually inaugurated 144 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at government hospitals across the state. Cryogenic oxygen containers, LMO tankers, oxygen pipelines and other medical infrastructure facilities, including the plants, worth Rs 426 crore were launched, giving a fillip to the medical infrastructure in the state in the wake of a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government has been taking all measures in containing coronavirus and, as part of it, 144 oxygen plants were set up at the government hospitals, apart from 32 others that were established with the Centre’s assistance and dedicated to the nation recently.

Moreover, 71 private hospitals with 100-plus bed capacity are setting up PSA oxygen plants, for which the government has provided them with a 30 per cent subsidy, he added.

“The state now has oxygen generation plants at 247 locations, thereby achieving self-sufficiency. This is a great development,” he said while reminding everyone about the importance of medical oxygen, the shortage of which had a profound impact during the second wave across the country.

The coronavirus severely impacted the respiratory system during the second wave and oxygen was in short supply, he added. “We had to airlift oxygen tanks from far off places not just within India, but from other countries as well.”

The CM observed having learned a lesson during the second wave, every effort has been made by the state government to be better prepared for the third wave and other such situations. “Today, we are seeing the result of those efforts and the newly set-up oxygen plants can produce 44,000 litres of oxygen per minute. Today we are dedicating all these new oxygen plants to the nation,” he said.

Further, Jagan mentioned that the government had purchased 25 oxygen cryogenic ISO containers and 74 tanks to transport liquid medical oxygen. Oxygen pipelines were given to 24,419 beds in various government hospitals at a cost of Rs 90 crore and pediatric care units with 20 beds have been set up at community health centers.

Recalling the initial times of Covid, he said 20 state-of-the-art virus research diagnostic laboratories (VRDLs) had been set up in the state, increasing the testing capacity from zero to one lakh tests per day. “We no longer have to rush samples to Hyderabad or Pune. Another 19 VRDLs are being readied. Including Trunenat labs, there are a total of 150 labs functioning in the state today.”

With regard to vaccination, he said 80 per cent of the people above 18 years have received both doses of vaccine. He said out of 24.4 lakh teens in the age group of 15-18 years, 20.02 lakh, that is 82 percent, have been administered with one dose, putting AP ahead of all other states in this regard.

Jagan said the state has become a role model for effective Covid containment. “From setting up YSR Health Clinics at village level to bringing family doctor concept, the government is focusing on the development of the health sector through Nadu-Nedu, construction of 16 new medical and nursing colleges, and recruitment of 39,000 staff.”