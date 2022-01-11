STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan to launch website for smart townships on January 11

The government is planning to allot plots to the middle-class people in the proposed townships.

Published: 11th January 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will launch the website through which beneficiaries can apply for plots in the proposed Jagananna Smart Townships. 

The government is planning to allot plots to the middle-class people in the proposed townships. In the first phase, the townships will come up at Dharmavaram in Anantapur, Navaluru in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur, Kavali in Nellore and Eluru in West Godavari. 

Those who earn less than Rs 18 lakh per annum are eligible to apply. Government employees would be allotted 10 per cent of the plots in every layout and would be given a 20 per cent rebate.

The beneficiary can pay the amount in four installments. If any beneficiary makes full payment at once, he/she would be given a five per cent discount. 

Online applications can be made through https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in. Plots would be allotted through computerised lottery in a transparent manner.

Benefits of layouts:

  • Litigation-free title deed150, 200 or 250 sq ft plots
  • Water, underground drainage, stormwater drains facilities 
  • Street lighting, parks, playgrounds, health centres, commercial complex and others
