Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan to launch website for smart townships on January 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will launch the website through which beneficiaries can apply for plots in the proposed Jagananna Smart Townships.

The government is planning to allot plots to the middle-class people in the proposed townships. In the first phase, the townships will come up at Dharmavaram in Anantapur, Navaluru in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur, Kavali in Nellore and Eluru in West Godavari.

Those who earn less than Rs 18 lakh per annum are eligible to apply. Government employees would be allotted 10 per cent of the plots in every layout and would be given a 20 per cent rebate.

The beneficiary can pay the amount in four installments. If any beneficiary makes full payment at once, he/she would be given a five per cent discount.

Online applications can be made through https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in. Plots would be allotted through computerised lottery in a transparent manner.

