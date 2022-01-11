STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh to purchase grain directly from farmers through 4,813 RBKs

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility.

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar on Monday said the state government will purchase grain directly from farmers by setting up purchasing centres at 4,813 Rythu Bharosa Kendarams (RBKs).

Addressing media persons along with Civil Supplies Corporation managing director G Veerapandian at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, Girija Shankar said the government has set a target of procuring 50 lakh metric tonne of grain during the current Kharif season. So far, 17.09 lakh metric tonnes of grain has been procured from 2,35,886 farmers through these procurement centres, he said and added that Rs 1,153 crore has been credited directly to the bank accounts of 76,158 farmers for the same within 21 days of purchasing the grain.

Elaborating further, the Civil Supplies Commissioner clarified that any discrepancies in the bank accounts and Aadhaar may cause some delay. He said steps were being taken to complete the remaining grain procurement target in the next two months. 

Girija Shankar said the government has fixed the price of grade-A grain at Rs 1,960 per quintal, Rs 1,470 per 75 kg, Rs 1,940 per quintal in the common category and Rs 1,455  per 75 kg. 

In order to prevent any injustice to farmers and the involvement of millers, the RBK staff will directly deal with farmers at their fields and collect the grain samples for testing them.

Veerapandian said that state-level Command Control Centres were set up to address the problems being faced by farmers during the procurement process. Farmers can file complaints by calling 1902 and 155215.

