Atmakur issue: Andhra Pradesh BJP demands Buddha Srikanth Reddy’s release

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Monday staged protests across the state against the arrest of its leader Buddha Srikanth Reddy, who was injured in a clash between two groups in Atmakur town of Kurnool two days back, and demanded immediate release of the leader.

Srikanth Reddy and several others were injured in a clash that took place over the construction of a place of worship in the town recently. An angry mob even attacked the local police station and set afire vehicles.

In the protest in Ongole, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju alleged that there was an attempt to eliminate Srikanth Reddy and the local YSRC MLA had supported the other group. The state government is encouraging such attacks, he alleged.

He claimed that Srikanth Reddy went to the place only after he was called by a local police officer and demanded suspension of the police officer who failed to provide security to the leader. Party state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the party will give Chalo Atmakur call if Srikanth is not released.