STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Atmakur issue: Andhra Pradesh BJP demands Buddha Srikanth Reddy’s release

In the protest in Ongole, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju alleged that there was an attempt to eliminate Srikanth Reddy and the local YSRC MLA had supported the other group.

Published: 11th January 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP cadre in a protest demanding the release of the party leader Buddha Srikanth Reddy on Monday, Jan 10, 2022

BJP cadre in a protest demanding the release of the party leader Buddha Srikanth Reddy on Monday, Jan 10, 2022.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Monday staged protests across the state against the arrest of its leader Buddha Srikanth Reddy, who was injured in a clash between two groups in Atmakur town of Kurnool two days back, and demanded immediate release of the leader.

Srikanth Reddy and several others were injured in a clash that took place over the construction of a place of worship in the town recently. An angry mob even attacked the local police station and set afire vehicles.

In the protest in Ongole, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju alleged that there was an attempt to eliminate Srikanth Reddy and the local YSRC MLA had supported the other group. The state government is encouraging such attacks, he alleged.

He claimed that Srikanth Reddy went to the place only after he was called by a local police officer and demanded suspension of the police officer who failed to provide security to the leader. Party state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the party will give Chalo Atmakur call if Srikanth is not released. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atmakur incident Buddha Srinkanth Reddy Andhra Pradesh police Somu Veerraju Andhra Pradesh BJP S Vishnuvardhan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp