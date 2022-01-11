Boat services to Nagarjunakonda to resume soon

By PTI

GUNTUR: After two years, boat services to Nagarjunakonda will soon resume for tourists at Nagarjuna Sagar. The boat service was stopped after the boat tragedy in the River Godavari at Devipatnam of East Godavari.

As the state government has given permissions for resuming the services, the tourism officials are making necessary arrangements to resume the launch services. A 30-member team has taken up cleaning and repair works on the hilltop.

Nagarjunakonda has a vast expanse of Buddhist ruins, including stupas, statues and scriptures. Tourists not only from India but also from Japan, Nepal, China visit the site. Speaking to TNIE, sub-circle junior conservation assistant Venkataiah said as Nagarjunakonda was closed for more than two years, repair works are to be done. Soon after the works are completed, the launch services for tourists to the hill will resume.

“We are planning to use only a boat for two trips a day. If the number of tourists increases after the boat services resume, we will run two launches if necessary,” he added.