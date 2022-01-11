Covid-19: Night curfew to come into force in Andhra from January 18 after Sankranti festivities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The night curfew and all other regulations to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh will now come into force from January 18, after the Sankranti festivities come to a close.

The state government on Tuesday morning issued orders imposing 11 pm to 5 am curfew along with other Covid appropriate behaviour measures, with immediate effect. However, in the afternoon, another GO was issued modifying the previous orders stating that they would come into force from January 18.

A large number of people from the state, who are living in neighbouring Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, visit their native places for the three-day festivities starting from Bhogi on January 14. The festivities draw to an end with Kanuma which falls on Sunday this year.

Imposition of night curfew would affect movement of buses and other transport vehicles and this might pose a problem to those who were either visiting their native places or returning back to other places, officials said.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said the imposition of curfew was modified to a later date so that the people are not put to inconvenience. He, however, added that the state is all geared up to face any situation and sought the cooperation of the people in containing the further spread of the virus.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, the government said people should mandatorily wear a mask in public places and any violation would attract a fine of Rs 100. Shops and other business establishments should also not allow a person without a mask and any violation of it would also be seen as an offence.

The government asked District Collectors and Superintendents and Commissioner of Police to enforce the orders scrupulously.