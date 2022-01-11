STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa gets top NITI basic infrastructure rank for Nov 2021

The delta ranking method measures incremental changes in performance indicators on a monthly basis.

Published: 11th January 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Unused borewells being revived in Rajampet of Kadapa district as the Annamayya project became empty following a breach to its bund

Unused borewells being revived in Rajampet of Kadapa district as the Annamayya project became empty following a breach to its bund (Photo | Express)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: The NITI Aayog on Monday congratulated Kadapa district administration for ranking top (delta rankings) among the 112 aspirational districts in the country with regard to basic infrastructure for the month of November 2021. 

“By improving the quality of basic infrastructure for their citizens, aspirational districts are laying a strong foundation for social & economic transformation. Congratulations to the most improved districts on NITIAayog’s Delta Ranking for November 2021,” the NITI Aayog tweeted. 

Kadapa, which ranked 56 in October 2021, improved by leaps and bounds. In September 2021, it was ranked 26 and in April 2019 it was ranked 111, the lifetime bottom delta rank it had in the category.

Meanwhile,  Vizinagaram and Visakhapatnam ranked 100 and 84 respectively. In fact, Visakhapatnam ranked 1 in the months of October and September. 

The delta ranking method measures incremental changes in performance indicators on a monthly basis. The methodology adopted by NITI Aayog for this purpose employs a mix of self-reported data entered by districts as well as data validated by third-party agencies such as Tata Trust and ID-insights, also referred to as knowledge partners under the ADP. 

Expressing happiness at being ranked first in the basic infrastructure for the month of November 2021, Kadapa district chief planning officer K Venkata Rao said the incremental performance of the district in basic infrastructure in November compared to October was higher than other districts. In October, Kadapa scored 72.9 points and it increased to 78.3 points. 

“There are certain indicators which are updated every month. It is compared with the data with the Government of India and performance of previous month and current month are compared and rankings are given,” he explained. 

Housing for all with water, electricity and road connectivity are the priorities of the government. Eight important data points have been identified. Districts are also tracked for the number of internet-connected Gram Panchayats, and panchayats with Common Service Centres.

9th in education, 18th in agriculture and water resources

Kadapa district is ranked 9th in education, 18th in agriculture and water resources, 42nd in financial inclusion and skill development, and 74th in health and nutrition. Its overall delta ranking is 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI Aayog delta rankings Kadapa district delta ranking Kadapa district administration Kadapa planning
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp