Kadapa gets top NITI basic infrastructure rank for Nov 2021

KADAPA: The NITI Aayog on Monday congratulated Kadapa district administration for ranking top (delta rankings) among the 112 aspirational districts in the country with regard to basic infrastructure for the month of November 2021.

“By improving the quality of basic infrastructure for their citizens, aspirational districts are laying a strong foundation for social & economic transformation. Congratulations to the most improved districts on NITIAayog’s Delta Ranking for November 2021,” the NITI Aayog tweeted.

Kadapa, which ranked 56 in October 2021, improved by leaps and bounds. In September 2021, it was ranked 26 and in April 2019 it was ranked 111, the lifetime bottom delta rank it had in the category.

Meanwhile, Vizinagaram and Visakhapatnam ranked 100 and 84 respectively. In fact, Visakhapatnam ranked 1 in the months of October and September.

The delta ranking method measures incremental changes in performance indicators on a monthly basis. The methodology adopted by NITI Aayog for this purpose employs a mix of self-reported data entered by districts as well as data validated by third-party agencies such as Tata Trust and ID-insights, also referred to as knowledge partners under the ADP.

Expressing happiness at being ranked first in the basic infrastructure for the month of November 2021, Kadapa district chief planning officer K Venkata Rao said the incremental performance of the district in basic infrastructure in November compared to October was higher than other districts. In October, Kadapa scored 72.9 points and it increased to 78.3 points.

“There are certain indicators which are updated every month. It is compared with the data with the Government of India and performance of previous month and current month are compared and rankings are given,” he explained.

Housing for all with water, electricity and road connectivity are the priorities of the government. Eight important data points have been identified. Districts are also tracked for the number of internet-connected Gram Panchayats, and panchayats with Common Service Centres.

9th in education, 18th in agriculture and water resources

Kadapa district is ranked 9th in education, 18th in agriculture and water resources, 42nd in financial inclusion and skill development, and 74th in health and nutrition. Its overall delta ranking is 11.