TDP to stage statewide stir against rising fuel, commodities’ prices on January 11

The protesters will raise the slogan ‘Prices should come down and Jagan should step down’, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu said.

Published: 11th January 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The opposition TDP will hold state-wide protests against rising prices of commodities, fuel and gas on Tuesday. Announcing the decision at a meeting with key party leaders on Monday, TDP chief Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said the YSRC government has failed to control the skyrocketing prices of fuel and essential commodities in the state.

The protesters will raise the slogan ‘Prices should come down and Jagan should step down’. Protests will be held in all assembly segment headquarters. The steep rise in prices of essential commodities put an unbearable burden on all sections of people, Naidu said. 

“The poor are not in a position to celebrate the Sankranti festival this year because of increased electricity bills, rates of petrol, diesel, gas and essential commodities. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has miserably failed to check the increasing prices of essential commodities. Sankranthi Kanuka, Ramzan Thofa and Christmas Thofa, introduced during the TDP regime, were arbitrarily cancelled,” Naidu said.

On the occasion, Naidu slammed Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for “illegal mining” across the state in the past three years. Peddireddy should be dismissed from the Cabinet immediately to check the exploitation of natural resources. Already, the mafia have looted thousands of crores in the mining, liquor, sand, land and drugs, he alleged. The TDP chief called upon party cadre and leaders to step up their agitation against the mining mafia.

TDP statewide protests Andhra Pradesh commodity prices Chandrababu Naidu Telugu Desam Party
