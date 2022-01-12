Affordable plots for middle income group families in Andhra Pradesh smart townships

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the website of Jagananna Smart Townships on Tuesday. It will accept applications for layouts in Dharmavaram of Anantapur, Mangalagiri of Guntur, Rayachoti of Kadapa, Kandukur of Prakasam, Kavali of Nellore and Eluru of West Godavari.

Eligible people can apply for plots in the townships at https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in by paying 10% of the total price. The allotment of plots will be done in a transparent manner through a computerised lottery system, Jagan said.