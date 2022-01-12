STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Affordable plots for middle income group families in Andhra Pradesh smart townships

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the website of Jagananna Smart Townships on Jan 11.

Published: 12th January 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the website of Jagananna Smart Townships on Tuesday. It will accept applications for layouts in Dharmavaram of Anantapur, Mangalagiri of Guntur, Rayachoti of Kadapa, Kandukur of Prakasam, Kavali of Nellore and Eluru of West Godavari.

Eligible people can apply for plots in the townships at https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in by paying 10% of the total price. The allotment of plots will be done in a transparent manner through a computerised lottery system, Jagan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Smart Townships Jagananna Smart Townships
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp